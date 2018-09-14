Field hockey team disciplined for hazing

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) has taken disciplinary action against the girl’s field hockey team after a team event resulted in hazing activities.

Last Friday, the girl’s field hockey team gathered at a player’s home for a team building and bonding activity which involved dinner, according to MVRHS athletic director Mark McCarthy. The team was doing a regular ritual where the older players choose a younger player to mentor. At the event there were some activities that “could be ruled as hazing,” McCarthy said, “[it] was not all hazing, some things qualified as hazing.”

There were no drugs or alcohol involved in the incident, though McCarthy discuss the nature of the incident.

After the incident, the MVRHS administration took steps to interview players and coaches. The school has taken action, but McCarthy said he was not at liberty to say what that action was.

No games have been cancelled for the field hockey team and no players have been suspended.

“We believe we’ve taken the necessary steps to address the issue,” McCarthy said, “It’s not something easy and it’s not something to take lightly, but now the girls can focus on playing and the rest of the season.”

Principal Sara Dingledy could not be immediately reached for comment.