SSA entices opinions with a gift card drawing

The Steamship Authority wants to know what you think. If you’ve traveled to either Nantucket or the Vineyard aboard their vessels and are willing to do a web survey, you might receive a $250 Visa gift card.

“We invite you to participate in a survey about travel options between Cape Cod and the Islands to help us improve our operations and service,” reads their Survey Monkey pitch.

“In consideration of your time and effort, respondents will have the opportunity to enter into a drawing to win a Visa Gift Card in the amount of $250. This survey is intended for those who visit or have visited Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. The Steamship Authority will select the winner and contact them by email on November 1, 2018. We will not contact you for any other reason or share your personal information with any other party. Employees of the Steamship Authority are ineligible to participate in the survey or enter the drawing.”

Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times soliciting viewpoints in this manner is nothing new.

“We do market research yearly to find out how our customers regard our service and ways in which we can improve,” he wrote.