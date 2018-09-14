Tisbury officer graduates police academy

A Tisbury special police officer has graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy. John Goeckel graduated from the academy on Friday, according to the Tisbury Police Department.

“We look forward to his continued service to our community,” Lt. Eerik Meisner said.

The academy was held by the state police in New Braintree.

Goeckel will now be eligible for appointment as a full-time officer, which requires approval by the board of selectmen.

Sgt. Chris Habekost attended the ceremony for the department.