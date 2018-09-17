The answer always comes

To the Editor:

As a year-round resident of the Vineyard, each year around the middle of August the heat, crowds, and traffic start to get to me. At this point I always stop and say to at least one friend or relative, ”Remind me why it is I live here?” This August the answer to that question was brought home to me in a very big way.

My partner is a charter fishing captain, and at the beginning of August his boat went in for repairs and was out of commission for five weeks. As you can imagine, this situation could have been financially devastating coming at the height of his fishing season. As it turned out, in five weeks’ time, there were only two charters that went unfulfilled because of his not having a boat to use. This is largely due to the kindness of Richard Cascarino, who offered the use of his boat. In addition, there were no fewer than three other boat owners who came forward to offer their boats. I don’t have the words to express the gratitude I feel.

Why do I live on Martha’s Vineyard? One of the big reasons is the incredible generosity of the people who live and work here. I won’t be asking next August why it is I’m here …

Blue Cullen

Chilmark