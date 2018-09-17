Backup generator catches fire on West Chop

Tisbury police, firefighters, EMS, along with Oak Bluffs firefighters, responded to a fire caused by a propane powered backup generator in West Chop, on the far end of Main Street in Tisbury just before noon on Monday.

Several painters were working on the house when they found the generator on fire. Workmen across the street, who had fire extinguishers, came to aid in the initial suppression of the fire before the Tisbury fire department arrived, Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling said.

The unit’s gas and electrical power were turned off and the fire has been put out. Tisbury EMS treated the painters for smoke and fume inhalation and the homeowners were notified.