A two-car motor vehicle crash blocked off Skiff Avenue in Vineyard Haven Monday morning.

Tisbury police responded to the crash, which involved a red Hyundai and a grey Honda. It resulted in one person being put on a stretcher and loaded into a Tisbury ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Oak Bluffs EMS also responded to the accident.

The crash occurred close to the Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road side on Skiff Avenue.

Both vehicles were loaded onto tow trucks and taken away.