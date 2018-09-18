Mrs. Adrienne Maddox Hayling (affectionately known as “Mom”), 88, of Trenton, N.J., died on Sept. 13, 2018.

Born and educated in Washington, D.C., Mrs. Hayling graduated from the renowned Dunbar High School before attending the District of Columbia Teachers College and Howard University.

She participated in numerous civic organizations throughout the years, including the Heart Association, Mercer County Park Commission, Human Relations Council, Greater Trenton Symphony Association Board, Friends of the New Jersey State Museum, New Jersey State Library Board, New Jersey Supreme Court District V Ethics Committee, Old Barracks Association Board, Tren-MOSC Board, Greater Mercer County Chamber of Commerce Board, Trenton Board of Education, president of Trustees of the Trenton Free Public Library, the Board of Helene Fuld Medical Center (chairman). Mrs. Hayling was the first chairman of the board of the Capital Health System, and the first black woman to be the chairman of the board of a hospital system in the entire country.

She was involved in several social clubs, which include the Links, Inc., and several bridge clubs.

Mrs. Hayling has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Trenton Alumnae Chapter’s Humanitarian Award, Links, Inc.’s 50-Year Platinum Award (recognizing her “distinguished service and continuing contributions to improving the quality of life”), Mercer County Chamber of Commerce’s Ask a Busy Person Award, NAACP’s Community Service Award, and YWCA of Trenton’s Meta Griffith Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service.

She was a woman of many talents who loved to entertain her family and friends over many decades with delightful gatherings at her homes in Trenton and on Martha’s Vineyard. She taught countless numbers of people, from all walks of life, the value of self-discipline, a confident, positive attitude, a basic plan, and a warm and genuine smile. She was respected and loved.

Daughter of William Robert Maddox and Elsie Thompson Maddox, Mrs. Hayling was married to the late Dr. Leslie A. Hayling Sr. for 65 years, and has one son, Dr. Leslie A. Hayling Jr., and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family members, and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Howard University College of Dentistry Foundation, 192 West State St., Trenton, NJ 08608.