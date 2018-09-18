Another slain leatherback turtle discovered

A dead leatherback turtle has been found near Lambert’s Cove Beach on private property, according to Suzan Bellincampi, director of Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. Massachusetts Audubon staff are examining the dead turtle. The public is advised to keep clear of the turtle. This is the third deceased marine turtle found on-Island in less than a month. A loggerhead turtle was found on State beach earlier in September and another leatherback turtle was found in Harthaven in late August. Leatherback turtles regularly succumb to boat strikes because their pliant, leather-like shells are easily penetrated by props. Mass Audubon and Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby officials have embarked on a campaign to keep boaters watchful when underway to avoid hitting the marine reptiles and to report any they encounter.

Boaters who spot leatherback turtles are encouraged to report turtle the sighting at seaturtlesightings.org or via hotline: 888-SEA-TURT.