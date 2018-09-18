Chilmark eyes Beetlebung Farm acquisition

At the request of the affordable housing committee, Chilmark selectmen are contemplating the purchase of Beetlebung Farm, which is centrally-located on Middle Road and owned by the family of celebrity chef Chris Fischer.

“[E]veryone at the housing committee level had great interest in support for the town pursuing that property,” selectman Bill Rossi, a member of the committee, said Tuesday night at the board’s weekly meeting, “especially it being in the center of town.” Rossi said while the committee’s primary objective would be creating housing, “I think we can incorporate dual purposes into the property.”

While not mentioned specifically Tuesday night as an option for Beetlebung Farm, Chilmark has struggled to find adequate real estate on which to situate a new fire station. The plan currently put forth by the selectmen, one that aims to place a new station in the town hall parking lot, runs the risk of failure if the conservation commission finds fault with it. The town has renewed discussions with Emmett Carroll regarding a parcel of land behind town hall that might make the station project more palatable to the conservation commission. However that plan may run the risk of irking the board of the Chilmark Community Church as whatever is placed on the Carroll parcel will occupy the backyard view of the church.

Rossi, a real estate broker, said Beetlebung Farm coming up for sale wasn’t speculation but reality.

“I talked to the principals involved and it is going to be on the market, like today or tomorrow,” he said. “Maybe we can talk about it in executive session.” The selectmen had prescheduled “the discussion of land acquisition,” as selectman Warren Doty put it, right after its regular session.

“I certainly support the potential for making the acquisition of that land for use that the town finds appropriate,” selectmen chairman Jim Malkin said of Beetlebung Farm.

After their meeting, the board posted another executive session for Thursday at 7 pm also to deliberate land acquisition.