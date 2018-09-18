Derby stalwart Ed Jerome dies

Ed Jerome, president of the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, died unexpectedly on Tuesday.

Jerome was shellfishing in Sengekontacket when he suffered a heart attack, according to several sources, including Tisbury harbormaster John Crocker.

It was Jerome who opened this year’s Derby at headquarters in Edgartown, thanking the crowd for its endless support and enthusiasm. The annual event began on Sept. 9 and continues through Oct. 13.

“We are all one big family; I enjoy seeing the same faces year after year, as well as new ones from time to time,” Jerome told The Times the morning of opening day.

The Derby is one big family and today that family is in mourning.

“It is very sad; he was a great friend to the community and everybody. It’s a pretty sad day,” Joe El-Deiry, chair of the fishing derby, said. “He was definitely a big pillar in the Island community. We were just at the kids’ derby the other day.”

El-Deiry called Jerome “an awesome person” who he has known for the past 15 years. Jerome served as the principal of the Edgartown School for 26 years.

MVTimes editor George Brennan reported that people attending the Tisbury selectmen’s meeting were stunned at hearing the news.

Times fishing columnist Janet Messineo wrote in an email that she was with Jerome Tuesday morning for two hours, and is distraught. “It is a difficult time for all of the committee and participants. We all loved him dearly,” she wrote.

Derby Treasurer Chris Scott said he and others involved in the Derby were still processing Jerome’s death.

Jerome was “instrumental” in saving the derby when it transitioned from being an event sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce to becoming its own non-profit entity, Scott said. Jerome also oversaw nearly half a million dollars in annual scholarships given out by the derby.

“It’s a great legacy among many that he leaves behind,” Scott said. “Ed was one of my oldest and dearest friends. I wouldn’t have been involved in the Derby if it hadn’t been for Ed. We fished together a lot. We’re going to miss him terribly. We’re going to miss him everyday.”

A message was posted on the Derby’s website Tuesday. “It is with extreme sadness that the Derby Committee shares that longtime Derby President Ed Jerome passed away unexpectedly today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and legion of friends during this difficult time.”