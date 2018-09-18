Edward F. Wessel of Vineyard Haven died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at home, following four months of hospice under the care of his loving daughter Natalie.

Ed was born in the Bronx, N.Y., and raised in Teaneck, N.J. He graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in biological sciences. He served as a lieutenant on a U.S. Navy destroyer, making three tours to Vietnam in the 1960s. He lived in New Jersey and raised a family of two daughters, Natalie Lozano and Rachel Gardiner.

He worked as an operations head at Citibank and Fuji Bank in Manhattan. For six years he was international operations director of a Citibank subsidiary and traveled extensively, his favorite job. He was a senior project manager with Brooks International and Anderson Consulting. Projects included several large commercial bank mergers and investment-fund accounting system projects.

His dad took him fishing starting at age 4, and initiated his love for the sport. In 1997 he bought his Vineyard home and engaged in island life. Fishing with a best friend in various Derbies was especially valued.

Ed enjoyed cooking and all “foodie” activities such as keeping a kitchen garden, mastering challenging recipes, acquiring interesting cookware, and traveling with a list of restaurants to visit and dishes to try. He loved dinners and conversations with family and friends, as well as membership in social groups such as Mensa, the Triple Nine Society, Ramapo Mountain Ski Club, and the Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association.

Ed is survived by daughter Natalie Lozano and her husband Eric, of Portland, Ore.; daughter Rachel Gardiner, her husband Adam, and their three children, Sid, Sylvia, and Vada-Mae, of Valdosta, Ga.; sister Joanne Neuner and her husband Bob; nephew Ken Anderson and niece Barbara Hastie; and extended family.

A celebration of Ed’s life will be held in spring 2019; the date will be announced.