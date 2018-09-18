Funeral Wednesday for Charles B. Parker

Surrounded by the love of his children, Charles Berchman Parker, 92, died at home on Sunday morning, Sept. 16, 2018.

Charles was born on Feb. 21, 1926, to Margaret (Hopkins) Parker and Godfrey Joseph Leo Parker, and raised in New Britain, Conn. Charles graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pa., and proudly served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during WWII.

Charlie worked in the transportation industry for many years before moving from Agawam to Vineyard Haven, where he was a self-employed carpenter and painter for many East Chop residents, and became the property manager for Havenside Apartments. He married Barbara Polleys in 1998, and together they enjoyed over 17 years of marriage. Charlie considered himself an expert on marriage, and often offered others advice! He loved Island living, traveling, and especially time with his family and many great friends. He was an active member of the American Legion, VFW, and the Portuguese-American Club. He truly appreciated all who made it possible for him to live a full life in his own home.

Married for 50 years to the late Margarette Lillian Stuart, he leaves their two children, Laura Peritz Young (Enfield, Conn.) and Charles B. Parker Jr. and wife Janet (Surprise, Ariz.). Charlie also leaves his treasured grandchildren, Michelle Frew and Paul Parker of Surprise, Ariz., Kimberly LaPlante (Ludlow), and Kevin Peritz (Enfield, Conn.), who have many fond memories of time with their grandparents. He is also survived by his eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Helen and brothers Godfrey and Wilford.

His family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 4 pm with a funeral home service at 4 pm at the Agawam Funeral Home, 184 Main St., Agawam. Burial with military honors will be held privately.