A lesson for Land Bank

To the Editor:

Thank you for the article concerning the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation adding benches for enjoyment and respite for their guests and walkers. It’s heartwarming to see a group that is interested in giving back to the Island, versus the Land Bank, which seems to be taking away instead of allowing enjoyment of its properties, as in Tradewinds.

Perhaps the 2 percent “contributions” should be redistributed to our other Vineyard conservation groups, who seem to be working with the Island and the people who love it.

Carol Jann

Vineyard Haven