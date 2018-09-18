MVRHS Field Hockey goes 2 for 3

1 of 8

The MVRHS field hockey team posted back to back shutouts and lost a squeaker to an old rival in a trio of non-league contests played over a five-day span.

Monday afternoon, the Vineyarders made the long trip to North Eastham and beat the Nauset Warriors, 3-0.

Three senior captains scored a goal apiece. Addy Hayman tallied in the first half, with the assist to Hailey Meader. Mackenzie Condon notched the second goal, set up by Christian Schmidt and Abby Marchand sealed the victory, assisted by Hayman.

Alley Estrella and Alysse Guyther led the stingy Vineyard defense and Amelia Simmons earned the shutout with nine saves.

Saturday in Oak Bluffs, the Vineyarders hosted Brockton and KO’ed the Boxers, 4-0.

Christian Schmidt scored the first goal of the game, assisted by Sophie Combra, with 1:21 left in the first half.

The Vineyarders broke the game open quickly in the second half. Hailey Meader scored from Abby Marchand with 2:57 off the clock and Marchand put in a rebound six minutes later to make it 3-0. Rose Herman set up Mackenzie Condon for the final tally with 15:40 left to play. Amelia Simmons picked up the shutout in the Vineyard net.

“Today’s game was a great team effort,” Vineyard assistant coach Beth O’Connor said. “We all worked together, communicating well as a team.”

The jayvee Vineyarders also blanked the Boxers, with Kylie Estrella, Isabella Thorpe and Molly Menton scoring in a 3-0 win.

MVRHS moved to the Cape and Islands League this season but the field hockey rivalry between Bishop Stang and the Vineyarders forged from nearly a decade of play in the Eastern Athletic Conference played out again Sept. 13 in Oak Bluffs. In another intense installment, the Vineyarders took an early lead but the Spartans scored twice in the second half to leave the Island with a 2-1 victory.

The hosts started brightly. Sally Caron took a great feed from Mackenzie Condon off a corner and banged in a rebound to put the Vineyarders in front just 5:20 into the game. MV fed off the momentum for the next couple of minutes but Stang dominated possession and pressured the Vineyard goal for the remainder of the half, save for an Addy Hayman counterattack down the left flank and a spirited Vineyard charge following a time out. Vineyard goalie Amelia Simmons made two key saves, the second a highlight-reel body block from a shot that floated up and then broke down like a curveball five minutes before halftime.

The Spartans pressed the attack quickly in the second half and Lauren Mauretti blasted a laser strike into the back of the cage from 20 yards out to tie the game at 1-1 at the 5:12 mark.

Five minutes later, Ava BenDavid had a great chance to restore the Vineyard lead but Spartans goalie Mackenzie Fillion robbed the point-blank bid with a pad save.

With 15:30 left in the game, Megan Perry capped off a minute of Spartan pressure by scoring the game-winning goal through heavy traffic in the Vineyard crease.

“It was a really good game with Bishop Stang today, good intensity,” Coach O’Connor said. “The corner goal that we got was great. We had some great plays today.”

The Vineyarders (3-1 overall, 1-0 Cape and Island League) have a busy week ahead. MV has a three-game homestand on Friday, Saturday and Sunday against Monomoy (3 pm), Dighton-Rehoboth (1 pm) and Tahanto (11:30 am), before heading to Hyannis to play Sturgis East on Monday at 4 pm.