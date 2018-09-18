Ryan Sawyer, Rae Ritter first in VH Run/Walk for the Library

1 of 3

Ryan Sawyer of Edgartown was fleetest of foot in the 21st Annual Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library 5K Run/Walk for the Library on Sunday morning, topping a field of 52 around West Chop with a time of 18:10. Matthew Pigott of Mashpee finished in 18:18 to place second. Greg Shea of Shelburne Falls took third in 18:34, with Chris Cajolet, Vineyard Haven, (19:51), fourth; Reaan Steenkamp Edgartown, (20:30), fifth; Chris Langlais, North Falmouth, (20:44), sixth; and Benjamin Green, Vineyard Haven, (21:34), seventh.

Rae Ritter of Grintham, N.H., was the first woman to the line and placed eighth overall in 23:21. Eliska Suryckova, Vineyard Haven, (23:44), was ninth and Otis Forrester, Vineyard Haven, (25:19), capped off the top ten.

Positions 11-25: Mark Clements, Vineyard Haven, 26:03; 12. Linus Munn, Vineyard Haven, 26:26; 13. James O’Mara, Vineyard Haven, 27:05; 14. Heidi O’Mara, Vineyard Haven, 27:11; 15. Damaya Middleton, Edgartown, 27:25; 16. Chiara Grady, Mount Pleasant, S.C., 27:31; 17. Matthew Coggins, Vineyard Haven, 28:03; 18. Grace Coggins, Vineyard Haven, 28:03; 19. Irene Wendt, Vineyard Haven, 28:39; 20. Diane Nolan, West Tisbury, 28:59; 21. Nataly Gomes, Oak Bluffs, 29:01; 22. Carly Coggins, Vineyard Haven, 29:13; 23. Elizabeth Kane, Vineyard Haven, 29:25; 24. Lauren Oshry, Chilmark, 29:26; 25. Emily McCabe, New York, N.Y., 29:54.

For complete results, visit www.coolrunning.com