Catch Bass in the Grass

The Edgartown Board of Trade (EBT) is launching its first annual Bass in the Grass fundraiser in honor of the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby, according to a press release. This initiative will help raise money for local artists and the Derby Scholarship Fund of the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby, Inc., which gives to qualified Vineyard students annually.

The bass are displayed in the Mini Park in Edgartown, and will be up for auction through Oct. 12 (the duration of the derby) online at Bidding for Good.

The EBT joined forces with a number of local Edgartown businesses that purchased wooden bass carvings created by Zach Pinerio of Chappaquiddick Wood Co., then connected with their favorite artist to commission their pieces.

Half the proceeds will go to the Derby Scholarship Fund, and the other half will go to the artist who created the bass.

In 2018, the Derby was able to award two $10,000 scholarships, three $5,000 scholarships, and one $2,500 scholarship to deserving students. One of the scholarships has been named in honor of island artist Ray Ellis, whose contributions to the Derby made the scholarship program flourish. Bid on your favorite bass by Oct. 14 for a chance to have a piece of the Island in your home.