Children’s memorial Ceremony of Remembrance

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum holds the 17th annual Ceremony of Remembrance at the Edgartown Lighthouse Children’s Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 1 pm (rain date is Sept. 29). The museum, under license from the town of Edgartown, opens the tower to the public on a seasonal schedule, and maintains the ongoing Children’s Memorial project.

Thirty-seven new stones have been added in the past year, with names of children from across the country. The ceremony is an opportunity for families and friends to gather and remember the children who are part of the memorial, which now holds 810 stones honoring children of all ages.

The idea for placing a memorial at the base of the Edgartown Lighthouse belonged to Rick Harrington, who envisioned it as “one more light to leave on” for his late son Ricky. Very quickly the concept grew into a way to memorialize many children who have died.



As steward of the lighthouse, the museum became enthusiastically involved in the project. The lighthouse was, at that time, in poor shape. The reconstruction and transformation of its base from crumbling cement to cobblestones engraved with the names of children who have died was supported by contributions from on-Island and off. The Children’s Memorial at the Edgartown Lighthouse was dedicated in 2001, and the following fall saw the first Ceremony of Remembrance, a celebration that has become a beloved tradition for the children’s families and friends.

Stones may be purchased by contacting Betsey Mayhew at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, bmayhew@mvmuseum.org, or by calling 508-627-4441, ext. 112.