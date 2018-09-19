Court Report: Sept. 6- 14

Sept. 6, 2018

Dina M. Pratt, Uxbridge; DOB 3/28/72, larceny from a building: continued without finding for six months, must pay $90 VW and $50 PSF.

Barrett A. Saben, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/11/52, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: guilty, probation for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF.

Quinn Patrick Smith, Fort Plain, N.Y.; DOB 6/8/96, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued without finding for one year, must pay $150 court cost and $50 VW; assault and battery: continued without finding for one year.

Karen L. Ward, West Tisbury; DOB 10/17/58, assault and battery: continued without finding for one year with counseling, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Shelley A. Wilbur, Edgartown; DOB 1/9/59, assault and battery: pretrial probation for six months, must attend and show proof of counseling for anger issues; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: pretrial probation for six months with the same conditions as in count 1.

Sept. 7, 2018

Rogerio Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 11/211/76, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

Josiana Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/21/79, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; wanton destruction of property under $1,200: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, filed, must pay $250 HIF.

Moacir Desouza, East Falmouth; DOB 5/4/75, leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for six months, must pay $100 court cost, $50 VW and restitution to be determined.

Marcelo Clara Ferreira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/21/74, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: responsible, must pay $100 fine.

Anderson G. Gomes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/1/97, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $115 court cost; motor vehicle lights violation: responsible, must pay $35 fine.

Daniel Franco Alvarenga Lima, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/3/78, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

James T. Marchand, Meriden, Conn.; DOB 10/4/54, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Joao Paulo Mello Ferreira De Lima, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/13/99, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Wagner Euzebio Nunes, Edgartown; DOB 12/15/91, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Kaique Bruno Oliveira-Silva, Edgartown; DOB 6/14/97, OUI-drugs (not identified): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; state highway traffic violation: responsible, must pay $20 fine; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $200 fine.

Marco Rivandeneria, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/23/73, no inspection sticker, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Vagner Fernandes Santos, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/2/72, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $115 court cost; number plate violation: responsible, must pay $35 fine.

Marcos Dasilva Timoteo, E. Falmouth; DOB 4/25/85, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: guilty, must pay $500 fine, $125 surfine and $50 VW.

Sept. 10, 2018

Benjamin Dunbar, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/22/83, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, probation for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; crosswalk violation: not responsible; speeding at a rate exceeding posted limit: not responsible.

Michael A. Furino, Edgartown; DOB 2/13/84, OUI-drugs (not identified): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, 18 months’ probation, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; possession of class A drug (heroin): guilty, 18 months’ probation with drug free screens; possession of class E drug (Xanax): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Zenon Godek, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2//28/85, assault and battery on a police officer: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF; disorderly conduct: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Thomas Grimm, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/6/90, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, one year probation, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF after charges from another case; license not in possession: responsible, must pay $20 fine; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Kyra D. Jenkins, Edgartown; DOB 4/6/70, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

Sept. 13, 2018

Nicolas A. Berntson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 4/20/87, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Maryjane C. Burgoyne, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/1/51, larceny by check under $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Torbelly Mirray Moura Deassis, Edgartown; DOB 12/15/88, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, unsecured/uncovered load: continued to pretrial conference.

Francois S. Everett, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/23/90, OUI-liquor or .08%, failure to stop/yield, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Barbara L. Mulcahy, Sharon; DOB 12/24/38, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Dominic C. Soderstrom, Edgartown; DOB 4/25/94, marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF.

Andrew Preston Sundberg, Arlington, Neb.; DOB 5/9/79, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

James W. Wasserloos, Edgartown; DOB 1/30/76, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Sept. 14, 2018

Daniel J. Leventritt, Chilmark; DOB 5/27/58, assault on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Drew Moreis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/19/93, shoplifting by concealing merchandise: guilty, filed.

Drew Moreis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/19/93, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; leaving the scene of property damage: guilty, one year probation; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Nadia Nolan, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/14/77, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Duncan M. Spencer, West Tisbury; DOB 3/16/62, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Vineyard Enterprises, Oak Bluffs; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Vineyard Enterprises, Oak Bluffs; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed.