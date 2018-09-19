Dana Scot Sumner died unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla.

He was born in Glens Falls, N.Y., on June 23, 1967, the son of Ernest and Sheilah Sumner.

Dana spent significant periods of his life residing in South Glens Falls, N.Y.; Martha’s Vineyard, and Cape Cod, only just this past year moving to Florida.

He will be remembered as a man who could always make you laugh. He loved music, lighthouses, fishing, taking risks, and had just begun taking kitesurfing lessons. He always found peace at the beach.

Dana spent the first half of his life passionately working as a land surveyor and AutoCAD designer. After his own struggles with addiction, Dana spent the second half of his life receiving his CADC, and working as a drug and alcohol addictions counselor. Through his work and experience, he significantly impacted the lives of many.

Dana was predeceased by his father, Ernest Sumner, and his paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Sheilah Hughes, his sister Tania (Peter) Tucker, his children Eric (Katherine) Sumner, Kyle Sumner, Christina (Trevor) Vermette, and Aurora Sumner, his nephew Joshua Janke, and the mothers of his children, Nicole Sumner and Maryann Halstead, along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, memorial donations in Dana’s name may be made to the Associated Recovery Communities, 1270 Rogers St., Clearwater, FL 33756.