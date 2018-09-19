Edgartown: Art show fundraiser

What a lovely weekend we had on our little Island this past weekend. The beach was packed. Well, packed by September standards, anyway. And boy, was it beautiful there. Hopefully we’ll have a few more days like that as we slide slowly into fall on M.V. My brother and his family arrive this coming weekend, and I know they would appreciate the warm sunshine and ocean temps. Swimming is still plenty doable around these parts, at least in the Sound.

Island Elderly Housing (IEH) will hold an art show fundraiser from 12 pm until 6 pm on Saturday, Sept. 22, at its Woodside campus, across from the high school. Funds raised will go to support IEH’s quality-of-life program which provides community meals and transportation via its Blueberry Van for IEH’s 168 residents.

The show features original paintings, jewelry, pottery, prints, and cards, as well as handmade knitted, sewn, and crocheted items. The afternoon’s fun will include door prizes, a 50-50 raffle, refreshments, and a silent auction. “There’ll be something for everyone,” explained show organizer Ann Baird, ”affordable little items, beautiful big pricey art. And lots of entertaining activities throughout the afternoon.”

Among the dozens of artists contributing to the show are inspirational photographer Michael Blanchard, who donated books and a canvas print of Edgartown Main Street at Christmas; Island-born Gwen Nichols, who crafts jewelry out of quahog, pearls, glass, abalone, and many more treasures from the sea; Phyllis Dunn, a well-known Island photographer who has donated greeting cards, as well as framed and unframed photographs of Vineyard scenes; painter David Gray has contributed seascapes that reflect the years he spent working at the edge of the ocean at Gannon and Benjamin wooden boatbuilders. In addition, IEH residents have also donated to the cause. Jean Cargill donated a painting, and Anne Sylvester a hand-knitted alpaca neck warmer, also called an Irish hiking cowl, as she works in the patterns reminiscent of her Irish fisherfolk forebears. Linda Zeigler, who does plein air landscapes and still life paintings, has also donated works, as has muralist Linda Carnegie. Linda is the artist who painted the mural in the kids’ section of the West Tisbury library when it was recently rebuilt. Photographs shot by CiCi Drouin can also be found at the IEH Art Show.

The Edgartown School annual eighth grade option is happening on Oct. 19 this year at the Loft, starting at 6:30. The featured musical guests will be the amazing Joanne Cassidy and her band, The Vine Shakers. So get your dancing shoes ready, loosen up the purse strings, buy a ticket to a fabulous and fun fundraiser, and let’s get these kids to Washington, DC. Tickets are $30 each, and include appetizers, chowder, music, and dancing, and of course a silent and live auction. What a great way to acquire some pretty exciting holiday gifts. Tickets can be purchased from any Edgartown eighth grade student or at school, or you can email edg8th2019@gmail.com.

Happy birthday to Darren Belisle, who celebrated on Sept. 17, and to Lyuba Pachico and Bonnie Deitz on September 19.

The Edgartown School Curriculum Nights will be coming up in early October. The K-4 Curriculum Night will be on Oct. 3 from 6:30 pm until 7:30, with the always-popular appearance by the Specials Teachers (think art, music, etc) at 6 pm that evening. The 5-8 Night will be on Oct. 10 from 6 pm until 7:30 pm. This is a great time to meet teachers and learn what your kids are learning in their classrooms.

Also keep in mind that Oct. 5 is a professional day for teachers across the Island, so kids won’t have school. That means a four-day weekend. Mark your calendars now so you don’t forget.

My thoughts go out to those affected by Hurricane Florence, as well as those families who suffered in the Lawrence and Attleboro areas last week. Such sadness and tragedy out there.

That’s about it for the week. I wish you a relaxing rest of the week.