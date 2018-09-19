Updated Sept. 19, 4p

Edward J. Jerome, 71, of Edgartown died on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Ed was married to Maryanne L. (Langley) Jerome, and was the father of Nick Jerome. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph E. Jerome, in Sepember 2013.

His visiting hours will be held in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs on Friday, Sept. 21, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

His funeral service will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church, Main Street, Edgartown, on Saturday., Sept. 22, at 11 am, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle, and burial will follow in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, Edgartown.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Joseph Jerome Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2232, or to the MV Derby Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2101, both in Edgartown, MA 02539.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Updated with change of venue for funeral. –Ed.