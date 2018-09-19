Harvest of the Month: Tomatoes

It’s that time of year when tomatoes of every size, shape, and color are everywhere. From tiny cherries to colorful heirlooms the size of a plate — go check out your local farm stand or farmer’s market and see how many different types you can find! Packed with antioxidants and vitamins A and C, tomatoes are a healthy and delicious addition to a summer snack. Add fresh chopped tomatoes to kabobs with cheese and other veggies, or mix with basil, cucumbers, and vinaigrette for a simple salad.

If you find yourself with an excess of fresh tomatoes, try making this Fresh Tomato Salsa by Harvest of the Month chef Gabrielle Chronister.

Fresh Tomato Salsa

3 cups of Roma tomatoes, quartered (or any beautifully ripe tomatoes you can get your hands on)

¼ cup red onion, roughly chopped

1 clove garlic

¼ cup cilantro

Juice of ½ lemon

Juice of ½ lime

1 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. maple syrup

½ tsp. cumin

Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until everything is chopped and it resembles the salsa consistency you like. Add more salt if needed.

Enjoy right away, or transfer to a glass jar and store in the fridge for up to five days.

Ava Castro is preschool coordinator at Island Grown Schools.