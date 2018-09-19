Harvest of the Month: Tomatoes

Find tomatoes fresh off the vine this time of year. —MV Times file photo

It’s that time of year when tomatoes of every size, shape, and color are everywhere. From tiny cherries to colorful heirlooms the size of a plate — go check out your local farm stand or farmer’s market and see how many different types you can find! Packed with antioxidants and vitamins A and C, tomatoes are a healthy and delicious addition to a summer snack. Add fresh chopped tomatoes to kabobs with cheese and other veggies, or mix with basil, cucumbers, and vinaigrette for a simple salad.

If you find yourself with an excess of fresh tomatoes, try making this Fresh Tomato Salsa by Harvest of the Month chef Gabrielle Chronister.

Fresh Tomato Salsa

3 cups of Roma tomatoes, quartered (or any beautifully ripe tomatoes you can get your hands on)
¼ cup red onion, roughly chopped
1 clove garlic
¼ cup cilantro
Juice of ½ lemon
Juice of ½ lime
1 tsp. sea salt
1 tsp. maple syrup
½ tsp. cumin

Place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until everything is chopped and it resembles the salsa consistency you like. Add more salt if needed.

Enjoy right away, or transfer to a glass jar and store in the fridge for up to five days.

Ava Castro is preschool coordinator at Island Grown Schools.

 

