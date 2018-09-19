Philip Weinstein, the Alexander Griswold Cummins Professor of English Emeritus at Swarthmore College, presents the next in the ongoing program series “Islanders Read the Classics” with a six-part seminar on Marcel Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time.” The free seminar will be held at the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven beginning Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 7 pm. In order to allow the library to prepare class materials and communicate with students, sign up in advance at the Vineyard Haven library, or register online.