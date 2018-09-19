Michael Minkiewicz, 85, of West Tisbury, beloved husband of Catherine, father of Christi and Andrew and his wife Kate, and “Poppi” to Annie, Sophie, Mikey, and Mary Clare, died in the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at Falmouth Hospital. His death followed a difficult year recovering from knee surgery, which flared up his Parkinson’s.

A fuller obituary will follow, as well as a memorial celebration later in the year. In lieu of flowers, please direct your generosity to the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust.