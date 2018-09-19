MVRHS harriers race past Sturgis East, Manchester Invitational next

Fresh off a strong showing at the Vineyard Invitational, the MVRHS harriers, girls and boys, posted Cape and Islands League wins over Sturgis East at Bayberry Hills in Yarmouth on Sept. 11.

The girls won by forfeit, with the Storm not fielding enough runners for a team score. Catherine Cherry (21:44), Wren Christy (22:45), Eloise Christy (23:15), and Yayla Dechiara (23:54) swept the top four spots. Caitlyn Freedman (26:02) was seventh, and Margaret Sykes (26:49) placed eighth.

The boys beat the Storm, 15-47. The Vineyarders held down places 1-5, 7, 9, and 10. Peter Burke led the way with a time of 18:04, followed by Isaac Richards (18:11), Owen Porterfield (18:23), Daniel Rivard (18:48), Owen Atkins (19:05), Zack Utz (19:31), Kieran Karabees (19:46), and Nate Porterfield (19:54).

The Vineyarders travel to the Granite State this weekend to compete in the prestigious Manchester Invitational on Saturday at Derryfield Park in Manchester, N.H.