MVRHS soccer roundup

The Vineyard boys improved to 3-0 on the season after defeating the previously unbeaten Sturgis East Storm, 1-0, on Sept.13 in Hyannis. Luidi De Oliveira scored 15 minutes into the match, and the lead stood up through a late Storm surge, with Vineyard keeper Gabe Brito making a huge save on the doorstep in the last minute of play to preserve the win and his clean sheet in net.

Last Friday, the MVRHS girls soccer team endured a 20-shot barrage from Dennis-Yarmouth, and fell to the Dolphins,1-0, on Mikayla Reid’s goal with six minutes remaining.

Sept. 13 at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs, Kate Howell scored off a free kick late in the second half, lifting the Vineyarders to a 1-1 draw with Sturgis East.

Two days earlier, the girls notched their first win of the season by scoring an avalanche of goals in a 13-0 win at Cape Cod Tech in Harwich. Nattielly Dias racked up four goals, Klara Reimann scored three, and Madia Bellebuono tallied twice. Gabby Vieira and Kate Howell also got on the scoresheet for the Vineyarders.

The Vineyard girls (1-3-1) host Falmouth Academy on Sept. 20 at 4:15 pm, and Monomoy on Friday, also at 4:15, while the boys have home matches against Sturgis West, Saturday at 3 pm, and Rising Tide, Tuesday at 4:15 pm.