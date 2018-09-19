Oak Bluffs: Fundraiser for Eric Voshel

Our town was rocking last week, with people, music, and food, as hundreds of people flocked to Circuit Avenue for the Tivoli Day celebration. But now things are a bit quieter as the crowds have cleared a bit, and like fog slowly lifting, we can now actually see some familiar faces as we go about town. And doesn’t the town look beautiful? Somehow, midst periods of rain and drought, entering town from New York Avenue, the lawns are green, flowers surrounding the houses and in containers along the harbor and along the bank by Summercamp are bright, colorful, and thriving. How lucky are we to see this beauty and have such devoted town employees and Crossland Landscape to thank for this pleasing picture.

Firefighter Eric Voshel, a six-year volunteer with the Oak Bluffs Fire Department, was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on July 22. He faces months of recovery, and his friends, co-workers, and fellow Oak Bluffs firefighters have organized a fundraiser to assist him in covering some of the expenses he and his family have already incurred and those they will face during the months ahead. So head to the P.A. Club on Sunday, Sept. 23, where from 5 to 8 pm there will be a spaghetti dinner along with a 50/50 raffle, a scratch ticket tree, and a silent auction. Tickets are on sale at the station. Don’t miss this, as it is for a great cause and will be a lot of fun!

Don’t forget to help support Island Elderly Housing’s quality-of-life programs by attending the Art Show and Sale fundraiser from noon to 6 pm on this Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Woodside Campus in Oak Bluffs, across from the high school. This event will take place at Woodside Village 11. Funds raised support community meals and transportation via their Blueberry Van for IEH’s 168 residents.

Open House at the Oak Bluffs School for grades K through 4 will be on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 5:45. Here is the opportunity to visit your child’s classroom and then join the Community BBQ, which takes place the same evening in the backfield at the school from 5 to 6:30 pm. All pre-K through 8 students and families are invited to attend this event sponsored by the PTO. They will provide hot dogs, condiments, and drinks. Please bring a dish to share, blankets to sit on, and your own plates, utensils, and cups. In case of rain, the BBQ will be held in the cafeteria.

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse’s latest production, “The Room Where I Was Held,” will be showing through Oct. 6. Written by David Zax and directed by MJ Bruder Munafo, the play tells the story of freelance journalist Josh Salazar, who is recovering at home after surviving a Taliban kidnapping in Afghanistan. This is a gripping drama about the power of money, privilege, and family ties. All performances begin at 7:30 pm.

We send birthday smiles to Alice June Thompson on the 22nd, Kenny Davey, Ann Metell, and Annabell Metell on Sept. 24, Dustin Shaw on the 25th, Susie Wallo on the 26th, and Dennis Rose, Lauren Metell, and Keilla Geddis on the 27th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.