Only hurting ourselves

To the Editor:

I would like to thank Donald Scarpone, president of M.V. Surfcasters, for taking the time to respond (“Surfcasters fish responsibly,” Sept. 14) to my recent letter suggesting that catching and then releasing brown sharks is no longer appropriate (“Fishing for brown sharks no longer appropriate,” Sept. 6). The pain and suffering, potential organ failure, and possible mortality as a consequence of this pastime is, in my view, taking an unacceptable risk, given the vulnerable status of brown sharks. As a responsible and ethical shark fisherman, I am sure you are well aware that shark populations worldwide are in grave peril, and many species of open ocean sharks are in danger of extinction. Contributing to declines to shark populations by continuing your annual tournament seems contradictory to your stated organizational goals.

Your consultation with an anonymous “species expert” who stated that catching and releasing brown sharks, as long as done ”properly,” will not cause any disabling or permanent damage is, at best, an unsubstantiated false assumption. Anecdotal observations of this sort are not taken seriously in the scientific community. There are no scientific studies that address brown sharks that have been caught and released. I refer you to the work of Boris Worm, Ph.D., the internationally renowned marine biologist from Dalhousie University, who has conducted a study on the mortality rates of blue sharks after being released from long lines.

Sadly, it appears that nothing I can say will dissuade you from your position. Let me leave you with the idea that we are, indeed, one body, connected to each other in wonderful and mysterious ways. When we intentionally inflict pain and suffering on any part of this magnificent web of life, we only hurt ourselves.

Steve Maxner

West Tisbury