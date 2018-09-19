SSA came through

To the Editor:

This letter is a bit late, and I apologize. I wanted to thank the good folks who work at the Steamship for helping my mother on her journey from the mainland this past July 19. Right from when she asked for assistance at the ticket counter, someone from the Steamship then helped her onto the boat, another helped her make a call to me, and finally someone else literally walked with her off the boat. The Steamship has had some unusual challenges this year, but the employees really came through for my mother and myself. Thank you so very much.

Erika Anderson

West Tisbury