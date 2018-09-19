Tisbury: A bunch of birthdays

Kathy Ivory is heading into her treatment phase, and soon will be celebrating her birthday. When I reminded you how much pleasure she gets from cards, your response was wonderful. She was not only very pleased to hear from all of you, but also was delighted to get a card from her brother in response. Her birthday is a week from today, Sept. 27. You have just enough time to send her a card at P.O. Box 1665, Vineyard Haven MA 02568.

True to her nature, Kathy also happily noticed the improvements in the landscaping at the Post Office. It used to be a rather bedraggled welcome to our town. Isn’t it amazing what a big difference a little care can make?

You can enjoy a new documentary about the life and legacy of the popular TV host Fred Rogers at the Vineyard Haven library at 7 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 25. Popcorn and lemonade served, film rated PG-13.

The Met Opera is returning to the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society with “Aida” on Saturday, Oct. 6. Full-season and mini-season passes are now on sale for members and nonmembers. Individual tickets will be offered next week.

How about an early stroll? The Suicide Prevention Walk is Saturday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 am at Bend in the Road Beach. Registration of $20 benefits MVCS Intervention Center. Register at bit.ly/vineyardlight2018, or call 774-263-2882 to volunteer.

A few in our town have been complaining of a persistent cough, and generally not feeling well. Our daughter in Colorado has been suffering something similar that the doctor says “is going around.” If you have it, don’t share it. And as they say, wash your hands again.

Imagine living in the Carolinas this past week. Someone suggested you think about how lucky we are. Then think of what five things you would rescue if forced to evacuate your home in 10 minutes.

Island Elderly Housing will hold an Art Show fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 22, from noon to 6 pm at Woodside Village 2 in Oak Bluffs. This will benefit community meals and transportation for residents. There will be pricey art, including jewelry, cards, and knitted items, as well as affordable little gifts.

Thanks to those of you who helped my husband Donald enjoy his 87th birthday on Sunday. He had long talks on the phone with our kids and his brother Allen, who lives in New Jersey. The congregation at the Unitarian Church started the day helping him celebrate, and special neighbors and cousins shared his birthday cake. Even Mother Nature provided a lovely day.

You are invited to an Island Authors’ Booksigning at the Cottagers’ Corner, 57 Pequot Ave., from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Friday, Sept. 21. “Joyce’s Way” by Susan Klein is the family story of raising a child born with Down syndrome in 1968. “Blind Acceptance” by Sandra Pimentel is the dramatic story of a woman’s journey to self during the latter part of the 20th century. Jocelyn Coleman Walton talks about “The Place My Heart Calls Home,” embracing the challenges and triumphs of five generations of a working-class African-American family as part of the summer community in Oak Bluffs.

Happy anniversary to our daughter Laurel Mayhew and her wonderful husband Kevin Olson on Wednesday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Jan Dorchester. She has moved to West Yarmouth. Wish the best tomorrow to Trip Barnes and Ken Ward.

Happy birthday on Monday to Muriel Laverty, Judy Federowicz, Kathy Rogers, and Kenny Davey. Jeanne Hilton parties on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: “I don’t think you can articulate why,” Mark Saloio said of his passion for the Vineyard. “It’s a different way of life.” He has been chosen to be Tisbury’s next police chief.