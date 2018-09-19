Vineyard golfers top Nantucket, Sturgis West

The MVRHS golf team improved to 5-1 in Cape and Islands League play with a 126-74 win over the Nantucket Whalers on Monday afternoon at Miacomet Golf Course in Nantucket.

Peter Gillis shot a 38 to finish as the medalist on the day. Andrew Marchand also had a strong showing, and carded a 41. In total points, using the Stableford system, Gillis earned 32 and Marchand had 27, followed by Benny Binder (25), Aiden Marek (22), and David Krauthamer (20).

“The course is in excellent shape, and we played well,” Vineyard Coach Doug DeBettencourt said. “I was pleased with everyone’s play.”

The Vineyarders picked up another solid win on Sept. 13 at Farm Neck in Oak Bluffs against Sturgis Charter School West, defeating the Navigators 117-86.

Benny Binder had the low score with a 37, and totaled 31 points. Peter Gillis shot a 39 and earned 28 points. Aiden Marek had 20 points, while David Krauthamer and Andrew Marchand finished with 19 each.

The Vineyarders tee up next against Cape Cod Tech on Sept. 20 at Farm Neck, and host their first nonleague match of the season on Friday vs. Wellesley at Vineyard Golf Club. Both matches are 2:45 pm starts.