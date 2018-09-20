Edgartown Yacht Club demolition begins

Construction is underway at the Edgartown Yacht Club.

The club is renovating and extending its existing wharf and adding additions to one of its existing buildings.

Two large barges have been placed next to the club to hold a crane and materials.

Demolition has started in the middle of the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby, but Derby vice chairman Joe El-Deiry and the Edgartown board of trade told town selectmen at an August 6 meeting they were not concerned the project would get in the way of fishermen.

Brian Denecour, co-owner of Westerly, RI based Atlantic Marine Construction said he expects the project to take fiver or six months. Denecour referred further questions to Bill Roman, yacht club manager. Roman could not be immediately reached for comment.

Though its demolition permit has been filed, the yacht club’s construction permit has yet to filed, according to an official at the Edgartown Building Department.