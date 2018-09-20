MVH Profile: Valci Carvalho, Staff/IT Pharmacist

Valci, how long have you been on the Island?

I was born in Rio de Janeiro, and moved to Martha’s Vineyard when I was 14 years old. I went to high school here.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

I’m a junior pastor at a local church; I also play drums in a band there.

How did you get interested in being a pharmacist?

James Krebs, a teacher at the high school, suggested I go into pharmacy. I graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 2012, then worked at Conroy’s Pharmacy for two years before starting at the hospital.

Do you have a specialty?

I enjoy information technology, and was pretty involved when we switched over our platform at the hospital last year. I also helped create and maintain a drug dictionary.

What would you say is the most rewarding thing about your job?

If I can make someone’s care a little bit better … make it a little bit more affordable … there are lots of little bits that add up to make a difference.