After 72 hours, SSA shuts down survey

The survey the Steamship Authority launched Friday, Sept. 15, was halted Monday, Sept. 17, a mere 72 hours after it began. The ferry service had sought to learn how to improve itself.

“We invite you to participate in a survey about travel options between Cape Cod and the Islands to help us improve our operations and service,” the SSA’s Survey Monkey pitch read.

“So this SSA survey notice was published online in the MVTimes last Friday and promoted yesterday in their daily email newsletter,” Chilmark Library Director Ebba Hierta wrote in a post on SOSA (Save Our Steamship Authority). “I went to the survey page within an hour of getting the MVTimes newsletter and found that the survey was closed. Did anyone participate? How did you hear about it? Kind of unfortunate that it was only available for a weekend.”

“Ebba Rene Hierta, as I mentioned in my email to you, we received nearly 2,000 responses over the weekend,” Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote in a response post. “Our goal was 1,000, so we shut it off following the strong turnout. Anyone can always leave feedback online at https://www.steamshipauthority.com/about/feedback or email me directly and I’ll pass it on to the appropriate personnel.”

In an email to The Times, Hierta said she went to the online comment portal “to let them know that I believe launching a customer survey with so little promotion or attempt to reach their customers essentially renders the survey results meaningless. I know this from experience, having done community surveys with help from professional consultants. Nobody from the SSA has responded to my comments.”

Driscoll confirmed the survey ran from Friday to Monday and received about 1,000 more responses than expected. Asked if they announced the survey would close, he wrote, “We didn’t announce it online in the first place – it went out via various mailing lists.”

He added there are alternative methods of providing opinion and suggestion. “They can give us feedback in any number of ways, including our online feedback form,” he wrote.