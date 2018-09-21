Chilmark selectmen make offer on Beetlebung Farm

Chilmark selectmen made a bid to purchase Beetlebung Farm Friday, according to Chilmark town administrator Tim Carroll. The move was the fruit of an executive session held Thursday. The amount of the offer is confidential, Carroll said, until it’s either accepted or rejected. The selectmen have waxed optimistic about the purchase.

“The selectmen look forward to the acceptance of their offer,” Carroll read from a statement.

At their Tuesday meeting the selectmen were informed that the farm was going on the market. The board saw merit in acquiring the farm as a site for its new fire station and as a place for affordable housing. The farm sits on a triangular piece of land between State Road and Middle Road — a handy position for a fire station that, as designs now stand, would incorporate Tri-Town Ambulance too.