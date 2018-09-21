Second West Nile-infected mosquito detected on Island

A mosquito carrying West Nile Virus has been detected in West Tisbury, according to a press release issued by health agent Omar Johnson. It’s the second mosquito detected with the disease on Martha’s Vineyard with the first one being reported in Tisbury last month.

West Nile Virus is commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of a mosquito. Statewide, one dozen people have been hospitalized this year as a result of West Nile, according to a separate press release by the Massachusetts Department of Health. None of those cases have been on the Island.

“Labor Day is often considered to be the unofficial end of summer,” said DPH State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “But it is not the end of the mosquito season. September is still the peak of transmission season and additional cases of WNV infection are likely to occur. Risk from West Nile virus will continue until the first hard frost.”

The mosquitoes that carry this virus are common throughout the state, and are found in urban as well as more rural areas. While West Nile can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection, the release from West Tisbury states.

The state health department offers the following suggestions to avoid mosquito bites:



• Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours — The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning. If you are outdoors at any time and notice mosquitoes around you, take steps to avoid being bitten by moving indoors, covering up and/or wearing repellant.



• Clothing Can Help reduce mosquito bites. Although it may be difficult to do when it’s hot, wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.



• Apply Insect Repellent when you go outdoors. Use a repellent with DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age. Permethrin products are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping gear and should not be applied to skin.



• Drain Standing Water – Many mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools, and change water in birdbaths frequently.



• Install or Repair Screens — Some mosquitoes like to come indoors. Keep them outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.

Information about WNV and reports of current and historical WNV virus activity in Massachusetts can be found on the MDPH website at: www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.