Henrietta L. Gallagher died just three weeks shy of her 99th year, on August 25, 2018.

Henrietta was born Sept. 16, 1919, in Providence, R.I. She had quite a career. After completing her high school education at St. Francis Xavier Academy in Providence, in 1939 Henrietta received her bachelor’s degree in education from Rhode Island College, and began teaching in Providence.

From April 1943 to February 1946, Henrietta was enlisted in active service in the U.S. Navy. After a year, she was ranked lieutenant, and soon reported to Montgomery, Ala., for duty in connection with procurement of main engine spares for ACM vessels. She also served as a Navy supply officer at Pearl Harbor.

From 1944 to 1955, Henrietta was a member of the prestigious Navy WAVES, Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, a high-status service of the time. She also served in the Navy Reserves until 1955.

In 1946, Henrietta enrolled in Harvard University in Cambridge, where she received her master’s degree in education.

Soon after she began a 34-year career position with E.T.S., Educational Testing Service, in Princeton, N.J. In 1958, she was head of the Research Services Group, and was awarded with more footnotes than any other member of E.T.S. staff.

It was not all work and no play, however; Henrietta had a love for the Islands, vacationing many years on the island of Saba in the Caribbean with dear friends.

Henrietta lived on Martha’s Vineyard for 35 years, both in Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven, with the past five years spent at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation. Enjoying her retirement on this Island she called home, she had many interests — her dedication to COMSOG, the Community Solar Greenhouse in Oak Bluffs, gardening, and daily walks around West Chop smelling the salt air brought joy to her every day.

Henrietta leaves behind her dear friend and caregiver Lisa Mathieu of Oak Bluffs; and two nieces and a nephew, Clare and Paul Holland of Nevada and Cathy Holland of New York.

Memorial donations in Henrietta’s name may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven MA 02568.