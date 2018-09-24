Oak Bluffs ferry crossings diverted; Island Queen canceled

Some trips going in and out of Oak Bluffs have been diverted. — MVT File photo

Updated 11:30 am

The following trips departing or arriving in Oak Bluffs on Monday, Sept. 24, have been diverted to Vineyard Haven.

MV NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 9:30 am

MV NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 10:45 am

MV KATAMA from Woods Hole 11:05 am

MV KATAMA to Woods Hole 12:20 pm
MV NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 12:00 pm
MV NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 1:15 pm

MV KATAMA from Woods Hole 1:35 pm

MV KATAMA to Woods Hole 2:50 pm

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367

In a tweet posted this morning, the Island Queen, a passenger ferry from Falmouth Harbor to Oak Bluffs, canceled its crossings for Monday due to the high winds.

Call 508-548-4800 for more information.

Updated to include more diversions. – Ed.

