Oak Bluffs ferry crossings diverted; Island Queen canceled

Updated 11:30 am
The following trips departing or arriving in Oak Bluffs on Monday, Sept. 24, have been diverted to Vineyard Haven.
MV NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 9:30 am
MV NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 10:45 am
MV KATAMA from Woods Hole 11:05 am
MV KATAMA to Woods Hole 12:20 pm
MV NANTUCKET from Woods Hole 12:00 pm
MV NANTUCKET to Woods Hole 1:15 pm
MV KATAMA from Woods Hole 1:35 pm
MV KATAMA to Woods Hole 2:50 pm
For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367
In a tweet posted this morning, the Island Queen, a passenger ferry from Falmouth Harbor to Oak Bluffs, canceled its crossings for Monday due to the high winds.
Call 508-548-4800 for more information.
Updated to include more diversions. – Ed.