Don’t go phishing

The Edgartown Police Department is warning the public about an email phishing scam that involves the popular Netflix service.

“In this phishing scheme, you would receive a legitimate looking email indicating there is a problem with your account, payment method, etc.,” The post states. “You will then be redirected to a realistic looking website that will steal the information you enter.”

The police urge customers to always be suspicious of unsolicited emails and that the link will take them to the correct website. “Be very suspicious of legitimate web addresses that have added domains at the end (i.e. after the .com there is something else such as .com.au or .com.biz, etc.),” the post states. “If it doesn’t look right, don’t click on it!”