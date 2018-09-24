Graveside service for Baumrin

Stefan Bernard Herbert Baumrin, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, philosopher, attorney, and businessman passed away Wednesday afternoon.

The son of David and Regina Baumrin, Stefan was raised with his brother, Leonard, in the Bronx. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School in 1952 and from Ohio State University in 1956. He received his PhD in philosophy from Johns Hopkins University in 1960 and received his J.D. degree from Columbia University in 1970, after which he became a member of the New York State Bar.

He was an Assistant Professor of philosophy and chairman of the Delaware Seminar in the Philosophy of Science at University of Delaware from 1961 until 1964 and was an Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Washington University in St. Louis from 1964 until 1967. In 1967, he became a professor at Lehman College, and in 1973 he became a professor at the City University of New York Graduate School. In 1988, he became a Professor of Medical Ethics at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine. He continued teaching courses in philosophy at CUNY Grad Center and Mt. Sinai until this past May.

He will be missed by the many students, professors, friends, and family members who enjoyed the gift of his generosity, vitality, intellect, love of art and literature, and true friendship. Memorial service was held at Riverside Funeral Home Sunday, Sept. 23. And a graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 1 pm at the West Tisbury Cemetery in West Tisbury, on the Island he loved dearly.