One dead, one injured in attack aboard trawler

Coast Guard has taken man into custody after incident on Captain Billy Haver fishing vessel.

One mariner is dead after being attacked by a fellow seaman aboard the trawler Captain Billy Haver, according to the Coast Guard. A person who heard the radio transmissions from the trawler to the Coast Guard said the crew member allegedly used a hammer and a knife in the alleged attack, though the Coast Guard would not confirm.

Another mariner was allegedly injured by the same man. A call went out to Sector Southeast New England Sunday afternoon from the the Captain Billy Haver, which was 60 miles east of Nantucket at the time of the incident, petty officer Andrew Barresi told The Times, but he could not offer a specific time for the call or any other times for the events that followed. The call stated that a member of the crew of the Captain Billy Haver attacked several fishermen.

The German cruise ship Mein Schiff 6 redirected and came alongside the trawler and took two injured mariners aboard. The cruise ship’s doctor pronounced one of the mariners dead shortly thereafter.

The 270-foot cutter Legare, on patrol in the northeast, made way for the trawler and upon reaching it dispatched a law enforcement team.

The cutter, the cruiser, and the trawler have made way to Boston where they will be met by Coast Guard Investigators.

The name of the deceased, the injured mariner, and the man in custody have not been disclosed.

The Captain Billy Haver is an 82-foot fishing vessel out of Seaford, Virginia.