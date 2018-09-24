West Tisbury police officer dies

Daniel Gouldrup, 59, a West Tisbury police officer since 1986, has died of natural causes, according to a press release issued by the department.

Gouldrup had been most recently assigned to the Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have served with Officer Gouldrup,” Chief Matthew Mincone wrote. “His passing comes as an unexpected shock to the department as we begin to mourn his loss. It appears his passing was of natural causes while at home.”

No information is available about funeral arrangements, the release states. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time,” Mincone wrote.