Boys soccer boots Sturgis West, 5-0

The MVRHS boys soccer team stayed unbeaten with a convincing 5-0 Cape and Islands League win over Sturgis Charter School West, Saturday afternoon at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

The Navigators defense kept the potent Vineyard attack in check for the first 25 minutes but the hosts struck for three goals in an eight minute span to take a commanding lead into the halftime break. Emanuel Silva opened the scoring at 26:00, assisted by Ygor Da Silva. Lucas Reis doubled the Vineyarders lead at 32:57 and set up Luidi De Oliveira for the third goal 80 seconds later.

In the second half, the Vineyarders dominated possession with their short passing game and piled on the pressure. Silva notched his second goal of the match seven minutes in, with Reis picking up another assist, and De Oliveira took a sweet feed from Christopher Da Silva, split the defense and slotted in a 10-yard shot with ten minutes remaining to claim his second goal and close out the win.

The Vineyarders (5-0 overall and C & I) host Rising Tide Charter School on Tuesday at 4:15 pm.