Daniel S. Gouldrup, 59, West Tisbury police officer, died unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at his home in West Tisbury.

He was the husband of Stacey L. (Macomber) Gouldrup, father of Colby and Meaghan Gouldrup, and brother of Debbie Look.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at the Grange Hall, State Road, in West Tisbury with a potluck dinner on Saturday., Sept. 29, from 2 pm to 6 pm. Please bring a dish to share.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Hockey Program, P.O. Box 2319, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A complete obituary will follow at a later date.