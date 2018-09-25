Falmouth Academy, Monomoy edge MVRHS girls soccer

1 of 4

The Vineyarders suffered a pair of close losses in Cape and Island League girls soccer action at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

Falmouth Academy visited the Island on Thursday and left with a 1-0 win. Helena Weare scored in the 18th minute and the Mariners held off the Vineyarders the rest of the way, with goalie Paige Francis earning the shutout.

The Vineyarders had the edge in possession after the goal but the Mariners came closest to scoring, with Vineyard keeper Becket Wadleigh diving to block consecutive point-blank shots in the goal mouth following a Falmouth counterattack in the second half.

Friday afternoon, the Vineyarders fell to Monomoy, 2-1. Kaya Seiman scored the Vineyard goal, while Abby Wallace and Kelsey Olson tallied for the Sharks.

The Vineyarders (1-4-1 overall and C & I) travel to Plymouth on Tuesday for a match with Rising Tide Charter School.