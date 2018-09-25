Rainy Day and Citrine change hands

Two popular shops on Main Street in Vineyard Haven changed ownership on the same day recently.

On Friday, Sept. 14, Rainy Day and Citrine were both sold.

“It’s sort of bittersweet,” said Heather Kochin, who is selling the business to her partner of the past four years, Bob Scammell, and his wife, Melissa. Kochin has been involved in the popular spot for 18 years.

For now, Kochin will remain involved doing the buying for Rainy Day. “Stay posted for where you might find Heather next,” she told The Times.

In an interview in June, Kochin gave a window into what it’s like to be a small-business owner. “After being part of Rainy Day for 18 years, there are so many incredible highlights,” she said in the Meet Your Merchant piece. “Maybe the best is just being able to keep my sanity and this business going year-round for as many years as I have while raising two boys, and having a very busy daily grind. (There’s no built-in maternity leave when you own your own business, just amazing employees that care about me.) A true highlight is a compliment I received from a seasonal customer, saying it hasn’t been a trip to the Vineyard until they have had their time in Rainy Day!

Rainy Day has a 45-year history on Main Street in Vineyard Haven and was started by Ann Milstein and her husband Frank Piccione, so it’s had only three owners.

Melissa Scammell told The Times she doesn’t expect to make any major changes to the store.

“Absolutely” Scammell said of whether she’s excited for the future. “I’m actually in the process of moving here.”

With her children off to college, Scammell is moving to the Island from Saratoga Springs, New York.“We’re used to the hustle and bustle of a tourist community,” she said.

The sale of Citrine was announced on the store’s Facebook page.

“Today is the day!!,” previous owner Emma Kiley wrote. “And we are beyond excited to finally be able to share it with you!!”

Citrine was sold to Tanya Rustigian, designer and maker of @trustjewelry, according to the post.

Attempts to reach the new owner were unsuccessful.

“For many, you will recognize her as one of the sweetest girlies helping you at Citrine this season,” the post written by Kiley states. “For some of you, you may have known her from the very beginning… from our very first season here on Main Street — almost 9 years ago!!”

Rustigian is described as a “talented artist” and “entrepreneur.”

Kiley also thanked her customers for “the love and support you have show us all of these 12 wonderful years.”