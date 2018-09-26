A more total Eclipse

1 of 5

Eclipse Massage Therapy is an integrative wellness business on Martha’s Vineyard (read all about it here, in the latest edition of The Local). They’ve been a primarily mobile service for the past nine years, bringing massage, yoga, personal training, chiropractic and acupuncture right to people’s homes. Now, they’ve got an opportunity to occupy and operate out of a space in Vineyard Haven, and they’re looking to the community for help.

“Help us renovate and open a new community studio on Martha’s Vineyard!” Mercy Bell, project owner and Eclipse business consultant wrote on the Indiegogo crowdsourcing page. “With your support, we’ll open this November in downtown Vineyard Haven.”

The studio would be located near Lagoon Pond, and provide year-round studio classes in yoga, fitness, the arts, and education. It would also offer holistic services like massage, chiropractic, mindfulness, and acupuncture.

Bell and founder Antone Dias want to create a one-of-a-kind community space.

“A space for the community, holistic health, the arts, continuing education, and recovery,” Dias said. “A community hub for wellness.”

“About two months ago, we became aware of a commercial space in need of renovation, right in the heart of Vineyard Haven,” Bell said. “We were inspired by the possibilities. The only catch? Starting in the off season with many, many renovations to be done. We have a responsible business model at Eclipse that has proven profitability in the last ten years. We need help, just this once, to cover the costs for winter rent and renovations in our startup year.”

They’re hoping to raise $35,000 by Nov. 9 for renovations in the studio space.

“It’s just a garage right now,” Dias said. “We’re looking to do a floor-to-ceiling renovation, add a bathroom, and two treatment rooms in the upstairs space.”

Future renovations would go toward updating the main house so Eclipse could host retreats and offer a living space for functions that last longer than a day.

“It’s the most fun that I could ever think of having,” Dias said of the possibilities of the space.

He’s started talking to different non-profits that could be interested in collaborating once the space is up and running. Island yoga teachers are also excited about the idea.

“There are teachers that have already started locking down classes, and are interested in hosting teacher trainings,” he said.

Boxing instructors, and trainers from the YMCA are also excited about the possibility of using the space.

Antone said he’s going to keep costs as low as he can for practitioners, especially during this startup year. “Right now, it’s more about creating a buzz around the studio, and getting people comfortable with the space,” he said.

According to the crowdsourcing site, with almost every donation level, there’s a massage package included. For example, a $50 contribution gets you a 30 minute chair massage. A $250 contribution gets you four massages.

“Right now, it’s all about money, which is unfortunate,” Dias said. “But it’s gonna happen. I’m so excited. I’m living and breathing it right now.”

To contribute to the Eclipse community studio, visit their crowdsourcing page. For more information on Eclipse Massage offerings, visit their website.