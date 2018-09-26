Dead seal found on State Beach

A dead seal has washed up on State Beach not far from the Big (Jaws) Bridge. How it died is unknown. Parts of its head are gone. Dukes County manager Martina Thornton is aware of the seal, and plans to dispose of it once she gets the OK from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Edgartown harbormaster Charlie Blair said seals have come into Sengekontacket Pond. “We’ve had seals in the pond, I know that,” he said. Thornton said a homeowner has reported seeing a seal in the pond.

Seals are the preferred food of great white sharks. And it is not unknown for them to enter saltwater ponds. In 2004, a woman came down in the morning to swim in a saltwater pond on Naushon only to see a big fin. It was a 14-foot great white. The shark captured national media attention. Fishermen and state fisheries personnel eventually got the shark out of the pond without harming it or being harmed themselves. It’s believed the shark became trapped in the pond by chasing a seal across shallows at high tide.

Sengekontacket has a navigable channel leading into it beneath the Big Bridge. The channel is featured in a scene from the movie “Jaws.”