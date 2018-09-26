James Douglas Morgan, 94, of Chilmark died on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was married to Roberta (Allen) Morgan.

A graveside service will be held in Abel’s Hill Cemetery, South Road, Chilmark, on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 12:15 pm, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Charlotte Wright, with a Masonic service by the Oriental–Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Lodge. A reception will follow at the Chilmark Community Center; please bring a dish to share.

Donations may be made in his memory to an Island charity of one’s choosing. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.