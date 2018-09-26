Muriel Edmire Cournoyer, 80, died peacefully on Sept. 14, 2018.

Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of Alida and Adrien Bourcier.

Muriel was a devoted mother and wife. Her family was always her top priority. She was a woman of great faith, and believed in the power of prayer. Muriel always wore a smile, carried a tune, welcomed all, and never hesitated to compliment others. She was drawn to nature, especially the beach, where she experienced her “slice of heaven.” Muriel and her husband George, at one time residents of Martha’s Vineyard during their 60 years of marriage, traveled to many destinations. Muriel took care of many elderly people, and received her CNA license at 70 years of age. She was very active in many church groups.

She is survived by her husband George; her five children, Robert (Joann), Richard, Ronald Cournoyer, Renee (Greg) Sikorski, and Rosemarie (Michael) Gildner; and her brother, Ernest. She thrived being a part of the lives of her 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Muriel was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Laurent, and her sisters, Gertrude, Doris, and Alice.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sept. 27, 2018 at 1 pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 8th Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., 29582.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to EWTN to support spiritual growth.

Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River and North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. A guestbook is available at leefhandcrematory.com.